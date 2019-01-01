R. Kelly under new investigation over claims he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl

R. Kelly is facing a new police investigation over claims he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

The I Believe I Can Fly singer, who has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Chicago, has now been accused of having intercourse with a teenager at a hotel in Detroit, Michigan on 30 December, 2001.

The victim, who's now 30, claims she and Kelly then had sex again at the singer's Motor City recording studio several weeks later. Their intimate relationship is alleged to have continued over the following years, with the woman accusing Kelly of giving her herpes after she visited him at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, when she was 17.

Her claims are being looked into by the Detroit Police Department, with police chief James Craig saying in a statement that officers are "eagerly waiting to speak to the alleged victim".

"We are aware of the allegations made against R. Kelly that possibly occurred in 2001. Approximately a month ago, we (had) receive(d) information from Chicago Police Department of a victim, who lives out of state, who had made (an) allegation of a criminal sexual conduct incident against R. Kelly. The incident allegedly occurred in the City of Detroit when the victim was 13 years old," he said.

"Based on the information received we have made several attempts to follow up with the victim. We have reached out, at the direction of the victim, to her lawyer and we are eagerly waiting to speak to her concerning the allegations. Right now, we have not made contact with her."

Craig added: "The Detroit Police Department takes criminal sexual assaults very seriously as well as all acts of violence committed against our residents and will investigate all cases equally and with vigour in efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families."

The new claims come as Kelly was arrested and returned to jail on Wednesday (06Mar19) over claims he owes his ex-wife more than $160,000 (£121,000) in child support.

The singer will reportedly be held in Cook County Jail until he pays the full amount he owes. Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari confirmed Kelly was taken into custody and will be transferred to the county jail.

His next court date on the child support matter is set for 13 March.

The 52-year-old also spent a weekend behind bars last month (Feb19) before he could raise bail after he was arrested on the aggravated sexual abuse counts.

Kelly has been dogged by mounting sexual abuse claims linked to damning docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. He sat down for an emotionally-charged interview with CBS This Morning on Tuesday, breaking down as he defended himself against the multiple claims of sexual assault and kidnapping.