Chance the Rapper to marry this weekend

Chance the Rapper will become a married man at the weekend (09-10Mar19).

The hip hop star made his wedding announcement online on Wednesday in a string of sweet Twitter posts dedicated to his future wife Kirsten Corley, who he proposed to on America's Fourth of July holiday last summer.

"Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife," he began, sharing a picture of Kirsten as a young girl, taken the day Chance met her in 2003, when he was just nine years old.

The No Problem hitmaker went on to explain he was at a Christmas party for his mum's real estate company when he was lovestruck by Kirsten, who performed a Destiny's Child song with some friends for the attendees.

"I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth," he recalled. "I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography."

Chance, real name Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, fell so hard in love with Kirsten, he made a pledge to become her husband one day, but the shy youngster couldn't even muster up the courage to talk to her at the Christmas party.

"I knew I was going to marry that girl. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never introduced myself," Chance detailed. "16 years later, it’s happening. This (weekend) is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."

The star did not elaborate on details of the nuptials, such as exactly when and where they will be held.

Chance and Kirsten began dating formally in 2013 and they welcomed their daughter Kensli in 2015.