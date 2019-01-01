Taylor Swift was on high alert throughout Reputation Tour after Manchester Arena bombing

Taylor Swift spent a fortune on security during her Reputation Tour, because she feared a repeat of the Manchester Arena bombing following an Ariana Grande show in 2017.

More than 20 people were killed as a terrorist detonated the device in the foyer of the English venue as concert goers were leaving, and Taylor thought the incident would trigger other attacks - and her shows would be prime targets.

"After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert (Route 91 festival) shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep three million fans safe over seven months," the Look What You Made Me Do star tells Elle magazine. "There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe."

The attacks on fans and the threats to performers have made Taylor think carefully about her own private security.

"My fear of violence has continued into my personal life," she tells the publication. "I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.

"Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."