Jonas Brothers drink bird saliva to avoid answering awkward questions

The Jonas Brothers sipped bird saliva to avoid answering a difficult question during a TV appearance on Tuesday night (05Mar19).

The siblings, who have recently reunited on new single Sucker after a nearly six-year hiatus, all took part in the Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which the host gave his guests the option of answering awkward questions or forcing them all to taste a disgusting dish.

As part of the game, James selected bird saliva as one of Nick Jonas' options, and then asked him to "name the most famous person that's hit on you."

"Oh man, I'm battling answering this question and Kevin said this is the thing he's least excited to have to eat... so in the spirit of brotherly love (let's drink the bird saliva)," he replied, with all the brothers proceeding to sip the liquid.

"No chaser?" Joe, 29, asked jokingly, while Kevin commented, "Oh my God, that stays with you!"

Elsewhere in the round, Kevin, 31, claimed that he would rather buy an album from Joe's band DNCE rather than one of Nick's records to avoid eating "beetle marmalade toast," and Joe chose to gulp back some chili pepper smoothie rather than select his favourite boyband out of BTS, One Direction, the Backstreet Boys or NSYNC.

And Nick was put in a tight spot when James asked him to rank his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan from most to "least likable," or eat some bull's penis.

"You see the thing about this question, is that they all control whether I'm in the movie or not, and specifically, Dwayne Johnson. He's the biggest with the most muscle. So, then it's Karen. Karen, she's second, because she's so kind and funny.

"And then Jack is so funny and charismatic," the 26-year-old responded nervously, to the surprise of his siblings. "I love you, Kevin, I'm sorry!"

Nick is due to reprise his role in the next instalment of the Jumanji franchise, which recently began shooting and is slated for release in December.