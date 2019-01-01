Taylor Swift's mother's cancer returns

Taylor Swift’s mum is fighting cancer for a second time.

Andrea Swift initially battled the disease in 2015, but Taylor revealed in a new article she penned for Elle U.S., titled 30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30, that sadly the cancer has returned.

She also told fans that her dad Scott has had cancer too.

“Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” Taylor wrote in the publication. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

Taylor, who is also on the cover British Elle magazine, initially opened up about Andrea’s diagnosis in a post on Tumblr in 2015.

In a long note to her devoted followers, the 29-year-old explained why her mom would not be at some of the gigs on her The 1989 World Tour.

“I’m writing to you with an update I wish I wasn’t giving you, but it’s important and I’m used to sharing important events in my life with you,” she began her post. “Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should know about now.

“For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine...There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it.

“The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer. I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know.”