Channing Tatum rhymes up a storm in flirty DMs to girlfriend Jessie J

Channing Tatum showed off his rhyming skills in a series of flirty direct messages sent to singer girlfriend Jessie J on Instagram.



The Magic Mike star has been romantically linked to the British singer since last October (18), following his divorce from Jenna Dewan. And it seems things are still going strong between the fledgling couple, judging by the DMs Channing sent Jessie - which the Price Tag singer shared on her Instagram Stories.



In the message, a response to a fresh-faced selfie Jessie had sent him, Channing wrote: "Yes I won't rest till i caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless."



Clearly impressed with his talent, Jessie replied: "Hahahaha" and then added, "Baaaarrs yeah".



Later on her Instagram Stories, Jessie shared a video of herself preparing a vegan dinner, flashing the camera to Channing, who was sitting on the other side of the table on his phone. Then, as Jessie enjoyed her big dinner, Channing could be clearly seen as he joked around behind her and messed around with the Instagram filter on the clip.



The video is the first confirmation of the pair's romance, although they have done little to hide their social media flirting.



The hitmaker recently posted a picture of herself in a bikini as she enjoyed a holiday on the Caribbean island of Jamaica, captioning it: "Fresh face trying to be the life of the Pattie (party) I WANT TO LIVE HERE FOREVER."



And referring to the plates of food next to Jessie on the sunlounger, Channing quickly commented, "Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now."