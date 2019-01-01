Taylor Swift reflects on ageing ahead of her 30th birthday

Taylor Swift has opened up about her feelings on ageing as she approaches her 30th birthday.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer, who will turn 30 on December 13 (19), took to Instagram on Tuesday (05Mar19) to share her thoughts on the milestone birthday.

“According to my birth certificate, I turn 30 this year,” she captioned a portrait from a recent photo shoot with Elle magazine U.S.. “It’s weird because part of me still feels 18 and part of me feels 283, but the actual, factual age I currently am is 29.”

The I Knew You Were Trouble hitmaker went on to share her feelings on the next part of her life.

“I’ve heard people say that your 30’s are ‘the most fun!’ so I’ll definitely keep you posted on my findings on that when I know,” she wrote, before teasing an introspective interview for the magazine that will be released on Wednesday. “But until then, I thought I’d share some lessons I’ve learned before reaching 30 with @elleusa, because it’s 2019 and sharing is caring."

Swift also stars on the April cover of Elle U.K., penning a similarly reflective essay about her career in music and how it has shaped her significant memories.

"I thrive on the challenge of sprinkling personal mementos and shreds of reality into a genre of music that is universally known for being, well, universal," she wrote for the magazine. "You’d think that as pop writers, we’re supposed to be writing songs that everyone can sing along to, so you’d assume they would have to be pretty lyrically generic... AND YET the ones I think cut through the most are actually the most detailed."