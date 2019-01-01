Mark Lester: 'I feel sad that Michael Jackson sexual abuse claims have come to light'

Mark Lester is disappointed about the allegations made against Michael Jackson in the Dan Reed-directed Leaving Neverland documentary.

In the film, James Safechuck and Wade Robson make a string of allegations against the Thriller singer, claiming that he sexually abused them when they were young, shared the bed with them and even conducted a mock wedding ceremony with 10-year-old Safechuck.

Speaking during an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday (6Mar19), the Oliver! actor admitted that he was unhappy with the claims and found them "boring".

“I think I feel sad that this has even come to light,” he admitted. “I don’t really know what the object of the exercise is. It’s a very sad and sensitive subject.

“Child abuse is awful but I can’t fathom what good… or what this is trying to achieve,” he stated.

The documentary has proved divisive among fans, with many reportedly planning to mount a protest against the feature ahead of its U.K. broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The film previously aired over two consecutive nights on the HBO network in the U.S. starting Sunday.

Lester, who is godfather to Jackson’s children and previously claimed that he donated sperm to the singer and could be the biological father of the late singer's daughter Paris, went on to suggest he “never had the slightest notion” that there was anything untoward about the Thriller singer.

“This is not the Michael Jackson that I knew for over 30 years,” he said. “This is not the man that my children knew. This is not the guy that I knew that they were talking about.”

Despite the allegations, the 60-year-old remains supportive of his former friend, calling the film “sensationalist” and something that will be forgotten.

“Nothing in my mind has changed about Michael,” he concluded.