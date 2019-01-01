R. Kelly in tears during emotional TV interview

R. Kelly broke down in tears while filming a new interview for a news show as he emotionally denied allegations he has kept sex slaves against their will.

The R&B star sobbed during the CBS This Morning chat with Gayle King as he recounted the drama surrounding his damning new docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, which details decades of sexual abuse allegations against him and accusations of underage sex.

Since the project hit TV screens in January (19), the I Believe I Can Fly singer has spent a weekend behind bars awaiting a court hearing on 10 felony aggravated sex abuse charges for allegedly assaulting four victims, three of whom were underage.

The controversy surrounding him has also cost the singer tour dates in America and overseas, while lawyers representing his ex-wife have threatened him with charges for failing to pay child support.

As the problems mount, Kelly agreed to talk to King and the interview quickly got out of hand as Kelly yelled, "I'm fighting for my f**king life!" at the camera, as he broke down.

The TV chat, which was taped on Tuesday (05Mar19) was his first interview since he was arrested on aggravated sexual abuse charges, and King wanted to know the truth, pressing Kelly on the most recent allegations against him and asking the singer if he has ever held women against their will.

"I don't need to," he said. "Why would I...? How stupid would I be to do that?"

He then turned to one of the cameras and added, "Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me, hate me if you want to... but use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through... oh, right now I need to be a monster and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement and don't let them eat and don't let them out..."

Breaking down he sobbed, "Stop it. Quit playing. I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fighting for my f**king life!"

Kelly also reminded King he had already been acquitted of an underage sex charge and told the interviewer, "People are going back to my past... and they are trying to add all of this stuff, now, to that... I beat my case... You can't double jeopardy me like that. It's not fair."

The full interview will air on CBS This Morning on Wednesday (06Mar19).