NEWS Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield split Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Rita Ora and her rumoured actor boyfriend Andrew Garfield have reportedly called time on their whirlwind romance.



The stars were first romantically linked in November (18), with dating rumours heating up after they were spotted out together arm-in-arm for the first time publicly in London during a pre-Christmas stroll in December.



However, it appears the couple is no more, with the pair having recently broken up, according to reports on Tuesday (05Mar19) in Britain's The Daily Mirror and The Sun.



Rita and Andrew appeared to be very much the item just weeks ago - on 18 January (19) - when she sat down for a radio interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up and played coy when host Nichole Ryan slyly quizzed her about the Hacksaw Ridge star.



"Did you prefer Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?" Nichole asked, prompting Rita to explode into laughter and respond: "You’re making me wake up this morning!"



Rita then added, "I don’t watch Spider-Man. That’s my answer," before quickly changing the subject.



The 28-year-old singer is no stranger to having her love life scrutinised - she has previously romanced Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, model Ricky Hil, and musician Andrew Watt, who she dated for two years before revealing she was single again in October (18).



And the publicity around her relationships allegedly rubbed private Andrew the wrong way.



"They (Rita and Andrew) spent Christmas together and she thought things were going well between them," a source tells The Sun. "Her career is going from strength to strength and (she) lives her life in the spotlight but he told her he wanted to lead a more private life. Rita had tried to do that and had kept their romance off social media but things didn’t work out."



Andrew, 35, who has also had high-profile relationships in the past, was most recently linked to actress Susie Abromeit, and found love with his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone in 2011 before they split in 2015.