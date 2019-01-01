Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock discovered inner strength during Kilimanjaro climb

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall "discovered a strength" she never knew she had while climbing Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

The singer was joined by bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock and a host of other British celebrities as they took on the incredible challenge to raise money for Comic Relief.

Sharing a picture of the group at the summer of the mountain on her Instagram page on Monday (04Mar19), Jade reflected on the trek, and what she learned during the climb.

"Currently slumped on the sofa and still can’t quite believe what has happened over the passed 10 days," she wrote. "Climbing Kilimanjaro was mentally and physically exhausting, and by far the hardest thing I have ever done! I am unbelievably proud of myself for pushing myself to the limit and discovering a strength I never knew I had. Even better, I have gained so many incredible friends whom I have created memories with that I’ll treasure forever. And all for an incredible cause that motivated us to reach the summit together."

Leigh-Anne took to her own Instagram page to share a similar snap of the climbers embracing at the end of the challenge, and wrote: "Climbing Kilimanjaro was the hardest most gruelling thing I’ve ever put my body through but I have to say I have learnt that I am so much stronger than I ever thought I was. I pushed my body to the limit, never gave up and conquered! I feel so privileged to have met such beautiful people that I now see as friends for life. We were a unit and we stuck together and we touched that sign together. A moment i’ll never forget. Now we need to raise a s**t load of money for @comicrelief.

"I am so proud of what we’ve done, something I know is going to make a massive difference to so many lives! Please please donate what you can link is in Bio. thank you from the bottom of my heart for everyone’s incredible support."

The whole challenge will be broadcast as Kilimanjaro: The Return as part of Britain's upcoming Red Nose Day telethon on 15 March (19). There will also be a one-hour special that will air during the lead-up to the charity event.

The climb marks the 10-year anniversary of a charity challenge organised by Take That star Gary Barlow, which raised $1.9 million (£1.5 million) for Comic Relief.