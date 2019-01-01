Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner planning summer wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are planning to tie the knot this year (19).

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress started dating in 2016 before getting engaged in October 2017.

While the pair are having a lengthy engagement, Joe shared during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (04Mar19) that they will have a wedding in the near future.

"Well, we're getting married this year," he said. "Yeah, we're going to have a summer wedding, which I'm looking forward to. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Joe didn't divulge any further details about the date or location of the event. However, he did note that he wanted to impress Sophie's British family members by throwing a fun rugby match prior to the ceremony.

"You know, her family's all from England - I figured I'm marrying well. I thought for the first time I'd be marrying into a family where I'd become a soccer fan, like a football fan, like find my allegiance for a team," the 29-year-old smiled. "So, her whole family doesn't like football; they like rugby. So now I have to figure that out. We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding and a flag football game. If all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud."

Elsewhere in the chat, host James asked Joe whether he would be taking any inspiration from his brother Nick's wedding to actress Priyanka Chopra in December, or his eldest brother Kevin's nuptials to Danielle Jonas back in 2009.

And he quickly took up the chance to list what he considered to be flaws in the respective events.

"(I learned) mostly things not to do. They were both absolutely beautiful. All 18 of Nick's were amazing," he joked, referring to the Hindu and Christian ceremonies Nick and Priyanka had in India. "For Kevin, Kevin had a snowstorm during his wedding, which was fantastic. So maybe don't get married in December. And for Nick, there were quite a few but I would say stick to one. One and done."