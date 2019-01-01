NEWS Britney Spears' father Jamie to have second surgery after colon rupture Newsdesk Share with :







Britney Spears' father Jamie reportedly needs a second operation to repair his colon after it ruptured last November (18).



The 66-year-old was in hospital for nearly a month last year after his colon spontaneously ruptured, with Britney admitting her dad "almost died" in the process. Now Jamie is gearing up to go under the knife once again, with The Blast reporting his doctors are keen to repair the colon for good.



A source told the website: "The doctors still are unsure what caused Spears’ colon to rupture but he has now healed enough that they can go in and finish the job."



Apparently the recovery time is longer this time around than the first, but the operation is necessary for Jamie to make a return to full health.



Britney has been by her father's side during his health struggles, and even postponed her Las Vegas residency to care for her parent.



“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” she said in a statement at the time. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first... and that’s the decision I had to make."



The news of Jamie's second operation, due to take place next week (beg11Mar19), comes as it was reported he's set to become the singer's sole conservator after lawyer Andrew Wallet filed his notice of resignation.



Wallet and Jamie began overseeing Britney's finances in 2008, amidst the Toxic star's public breakdown, and the legal eagle has been largely credited with revamping the singer's career following her meltdown.



While Jamie will be the sole conservator for a short period of time due to Wallet's impending retirement, Us Weekly reported that "a replacement (for Wallet) is being sought".

