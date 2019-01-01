Nick Jonas hopeful new Jonas Brothers documentary will stand the test of time

Nick Jonas is hoping the new Amazon documentary about the Jonas Brothers' highly-anticipated comeback will be something he can show his children in years to come.

The group, featuring brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, announced their return to the music scene with new tune Sucker - their first release in nearly six years - last week (end03Mar19). And capitalising on the huge interest surrounding their musical comeback, the siblings have now announced they are teaming up with Amazon Studios for the as-yet-untitled documentary film.

Speaking about the documentary during an interview with Brooke Reese on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, Nick, who recently married actress Priyanka Chopra, teased what fans can expect from the film.

"It’s going to give people a look into who we are as a family, as brothers and - oh yeah - we were also the Jonas brothers at one time, then we weren’t, and now we are again. So you kind of get the full range of our life story plus our family’s perspective on everything," he said. "Also a big factor in this too is the fans and what they’ve meant to us. I think it’s going to be something we look back on in 20 years and we were able to show our kids and be really proud of the growth we’ve had."

The Jonas Brothers are partnering with Amazon Studios, Philymack and Federal Films (a division of Republic Records) for the project, and said in a statement they're more than a little excited about the release of the film.

"Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals," they said. "In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world."

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added of the film: "Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers."

A premiere date for the documentary has yet to be announced.