New Kids on the Block star pens anti-bullying anthem

New Kids on the Block star Danny Wood has written a new anti-bullying anthem inspired by young singer Jessie Chris' mission to visit victims at schools across America.

Wood befriended Jessie after learning of her commitment to reduce bullying in schools and her efforts to visit more than 100 schools in less than a year to speak to kids about the problem.

The friendship led the pair into the studio in Massachusetts, where they recorded Bodyguard, a track Wood wrote to highlight the issue.

"I watched her music videos and saw some anti-bullying speeches Jessie had given at schools," the boy band star tells People. "I just started writing notes down on a pad of paper. It went from a pad on my desk to my guitar, and it turned into this song.

"Listening to her speeches and seeing her already doing such great things for people at such a young age, I was inspired by Jessie and her positive message."

Chris, 21, has already visited 100 schools in the last year to speak with kids about bullying and she has extended the initiative in 2019.

The young star has a very bright future after being named the Billboard Country Artist to Watch, while Danny and his bandmates are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the release of their second studio album Hangin’ Tough and will embark on a 55-city tour, featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson, this summer.

New Kids on the Block members Wood, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Jonathan and Jordan Knight returned to New York's Apollo Theater in October (18) to officially celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album, gracing the stage at the fabled Harlem venue for the first time since winning over the notoriously tough crowd at the Apollo's renowned amateur night at the very start of their careers back in 1988.