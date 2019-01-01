Jason Isbell honoured by Eddie Vedder's A Star is Born song cover

Country star Jason Isbell was left shocked and stunned after hearing his idol Eddie Vedder had covered his A Star is Born song during a weekend gig.

Vedder performed Maybe It's Time, which Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine character sings in the film, during his set at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona over the weekend (02-03Mar19), and Isbell could not have been prouder of the fact the Pearl Jam star sang his song.

"Holy s**t Eddie Vedder sang my Bradley Cooper song in his set tonight," the thrilled singer tweeted. "That is by far the strangest sentence I’ve ever composed, but it’s certainly a huge honor. I was 12 when (Pearl Jam album) Ten came out and by god I learned how to play every song on it."

Vedder introduced his rendition of the tune by telling fans, "This is about another guy from here," referring to the fact that Cooper's Maine hailed from Tempe.

It was truly a full circle moment in many ways, as Cooper has confessed his character in A Star is Born was partly inspired by the Pearl Jam singer.

In an interview last year (18), the first-time movie director revealed he leaned on Vedder for insight into the rock star persona when crafting his character in the film. The rocker also helped Bradley write the songs for the film.

"I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions," Bradley told Yahoo! Entertainment. "And he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings."

However, Vedder was not completely on board with the idea of his new pal remaking the classic film.

"He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie," Cooper continued. "He was like, 'What? Bro, don't do that'."