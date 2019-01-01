Jana Kramer claps back at mum-shaming trolls over baby's temper tantrum

Singer Jana Kramer has shut down online trolls for slamming her parenting skills over her daughter's temper tantrum.

The country star and actress took to Instagram Stories on Sunday (03Mar19) to post a video of her three-year-old daughter Jolie throwing a fit, and she received backlash for the footage from commenters who suggested she was neglecting the kid.

Sharing a screenshot of the comment from one of her followers, which read, “I’m no professional, but some of Jolie’s fits may come from... jealousy. Withdrawal. Sadness. Missing her mommy", the One Tree Hill star clapped back: "You live in my house? So you think you know? No that’s right, you don’t!"

Jana later responded with even further frustration in a post, lamenting: "It just drives me crazy that people feel the need to comment on my pictures. And then it makes me upset because I’m like, I want to be able to post a temper tantrum of Jolie’s just to keep it real for the other moms out there. You’re not alone. But yet I have people trolling my page saying, 'Well, she’s doing that because of this'."

Jana, who shares Jolie and three-month-old son Jace with her husband, former American football player Mike Caussin, went on to request critics keep their mouths shut altogether when it comes to evaluating her household and mothering skills.

"Just stop," the 35 year old added. "You don’t live in this house. You don’t know what’s going on. Please don’t tell me why my child’s acting that way. Thanks."

Jana, who regularly shares her personal life on social media, even met her husband via Twitter before they first began dating in 2014.