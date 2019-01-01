Snoop Dogg offers up private box at Los Angeles Lakers games as team continues to lose

Snoop Dogg has offered up his private box at Los Angeles Lakers games because he's sick of watching the basketball team lose.

Even with the addition of superstar LeBron James, the Lakers have been failing to impress this season, and after their embarrassing weekend loss to one of the league's worst teams, the Phoenix Suns, the sports-mad rapper has had enough.

Snoop has taken to social media and posted an expletive-filled video, in which he slams the team and coach Luke Walton, and then offers up his booth at Staples Center to fans for just $5 (£3.80) for the rest of the season.

"It’s f**king terrible watching my Lakers play," he raged. "Somebody got to go. F**k this s**t. Somebody got to go... Starting with the coach. This s**t ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way... Get a slave ship and ship all them sorry motherf**kers the f**k outta here.

"Sick of this going to act like it’s going to be alright, it’s going to be cool, they going to figure it out, they going to grow. These sorry motherf**kers aren't going to do s**t. Nothing. Get LeBron some f**king help, because these goofballs ain’t going do s**t. They sorry.

"I’m selling my f**king booth right now. I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the motherf**king booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, blow me up right now."

Snoop Dogg's attack on the team and Walton comes as pundits insist the Lakers won't make the NBA play-offs - the team are over four points behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-off spot and LeBron and his teammates will need an unlikely winning streak to close out the season as contenders.