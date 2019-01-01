Miley Cyrus mourns the death of The Voice contestant in emotional tribute

Miley Cyrus has penned an emotional letter to late The Voice contestant Janice Freeman in the wake of the rising singer's untimely death.

The We Can't Stop hitmaker coached Janice, who passed away suddenly at the age of 33 on Saturday (02Mar19), on the U.S. TV talent show in 2017, and she has been left heartbroken by her death.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday (04May19), Miley penned a long letter to Freeman, insisting the singer was the "best f**king singer in the world".

"I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere... but so did you," the pop star wrote, referring to Janice's previous health battles with lupus, cervical cancer and meningitis. "(Janice hurt) so often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated. I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence."

Miley revealed in her note that Janice was recording music with Grammy winner Brandi Carlile before she died, and even though the late singer did not win The Voice competition, the Malibu hitmaker was waiting on the edge of her seat to hear Freeman sing again.

“You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best f**king singer in the world," she continued. "What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us... the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you're my star!"

Miley concluded her moving letter by promising to always remember Janice and the influence she had on her life.

"You are my world. I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours," she wrote.