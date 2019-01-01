Dolly Parton's sister 'ashamed' of singer's silence on sexual misconduct in music

Stella Parton has criticised her sister Dolly for not speaking out against sexual misconduct in the music industry.

The #MeToo movement gained traction in Hollywood as power players such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey were accused of sexual assault. However, Stella believes while it is also problem in the music industry there aren't as many people willing to be open about such behaviour.

"I think my sister should speak out more," Stella said in an appearance on podcast Our Stories for Countryline. "I honestly call her out. She should speak out more."

Stella was also critical of women who have "gone through all kinds of abuse in this industry" but refuse to go public.

"I'm ashamed of them for not speaking out, and I'm ashamed of my sister for keeping her mouth shut," she continued. "She can run it all day long when it's about something else. Well speak up against injustice."

Following the interview, Stella explained on Twitter it wasn't an "easy decision" to publicly criticise Dolly, one of her 12 siblings.

"I kept quiet for a very long time. Partially because of my sister, I did not speak up, so I would not be a distraction to her career," she explained. "I have decided not to be quiet any longer!"

Meanwhile in a recent interview with The Guardian, Dolly disagreed with her 9-5 co-star Jane Fonda’s belief that workplace harassment is worse today than it was in the '80s.

“I’m pretty sure it’s always been bad. It’s just that with the #MeToo movement women are bolder to speak out against it,” she insisted. And the 73-year-old added that she had no interest in advocating for #MeToo or identifying as a feminist.

“I mean, I must be if being a feminist means I’m all for women, yes. But I don’t feel I have to march, hold up a sign or label myself. I think the way I have conducted my life and my business and myself speaks for itself," she said.