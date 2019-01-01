The Prodigy lead tributes to frontman Keith Flint

The Prodigy have led the music world in paying tribute to their frontman Keith Flint, who was found dead on Monday (04Mar19).

The Firestarter singer's death at the age of 49 was announced by police officials after officers were called to his home in Essex, England due to concerns over his welfare. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After news broke of his death, his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim Reality, posted an emotional statement on Twitter.

"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," their post read. "A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Howlett was more forthcoming on the band's Instagram page, writing that his friend and colleague "took his own life over the weekend" and that he was "heart broken", "angry", and "confused". Police officials are yet to confirm whether his death was a suicide.

Instantly recognisable by his spiky punk hairstyle and aggressive performance style, Flint became a pop culture icon in the U.K. in the mid-1990s after The Prodigy's 1996 single Firestarter reached number one in the charts, propelled in part by a controversial video showcasing his unique style.

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis posted a video of the band's barnstorming 1997 headline set on the Pyramid stage, which she described as an "unforgettable moment" as they were the first dance band to headline. Emily also wrote that she was "saddened" to hear of the passing of an "incredible frontman" and revealed she had booked the group for this year before tragedy struck.

In an Instagram tribute, U.K. grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal told how after seeing Flint in the Firestarter video he imagined he'd be a "lunatic" but that after opening for The Prodigy in 2009 found, "he was was one of the nicest people I've met."

Other musicians tweeted of their sadness at his death, including Rita Ora, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, soul star Beverley Knight, Busted's Matt Willis, indie rockers Kasabian and dance duo Chase & Status.

"Very sad news today. R. I. P. Keith Flint of Prodigy," Page wrote on Twitter, while Knight added: "I just heard, and I am heartbroken. Once the most innovative, fearless, ballsy bands to grace a stage and Keith was perfection up front. We have lost a Titan."

Ex-Oasis bassist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Suede's Mat Osman, drum and bass legend Andy C, Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds, and the comedian and actress Kathy Burke also offered condolences. There were also tributes from members of the motorcycling community, as Flint was a keen racer.