The Prodigy's Keith Flint takes his own life aged 49

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died aged 49.The singer was found dead at his home in Great Dunmow, Essex, on Monday morning (04Mar19).The Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said Flint had 'taken his own life'.An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at just after 8.10am on Monday. We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance service added: "We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow."We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene."He is survived by his wife, Japanese DJ Mayumi Kai.Flint found fame as a member of electronic dance music group The Prodigy, with bandmembers Liam Howlett, Maxim, Leeroy Thornhill, and Sharky, who enjoyed success in the early '90s with tunes such as Firestarter and Breathe. He became known for his distinctive hair, piercings and tattoos, with his energetic live performances which were much loved by fans.In recent years he became the owner of a pub in Pleshey, Essex, as well as acting as manager of motorcycle racing team Traction Control.The Prodigy are also still a big fixture on the festival circuit. Their next scheduled appearance is at Estereo 2019, in Bogota, Colombia in April.Flint had spoken candidly about his drug use and battles with depression, claiming 'when I'm done, I'll kill myself'.His bandmates posted: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."