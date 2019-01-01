NEWS Michael Jackson wed 10-year-old sexual abuse accuser in mock ceremony Newsdesk Share with :







James Safechuck has alleged Michael Jackson hosted a mock wedding ceremony so he could "marry" him when he was 10 years old.



Safechuck is one of two men who detail their allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of the King of Pop in new documentary Leaving Neverland, the first part of which aired on America's HBO on Sunday night (03Mar19). In the film Safechuck claimed the late singer gifted him with an expensive diamond ring ahead of "wedding" him in a ceremony held in his bedroom, with the fake nuptials taking place a year after he met Jackson on the set of a Pepsi advert.



"So we were like this married couple," Safechuck recalled in the documentary. "We did this in his bedroom and we filled out some vows like we would be bonded forever. It felt good. And the ring is nice. It has a row of diamonds. The wedding ring."



He added that Jackson used to lavish him with jewellery in return for "doing sexual acts to him".



"He would say that I need to sell him some so I could earn the gift," Safechuck alleged. "We would go buy them at jewellery stores and we would pretend they were for someone else.



"Like for a female, but he would pretend like my small hand would fit for whatever female we were buying it for.”



Elsewhere in the documentary, Safechuck and Wade Robson, the other man who makes similar claims about Jackson, recalled the secret places the singer would take them where the alleged sexual abuse would occur.



Safechuck also claimed that Jackson would "run drills with me, where we’d be in the hotel room and he would pretend like somebody is coming in and you had to get dressed as fast as possible without making noise."



Jackson's family and estate have slammed the allegations in the documentary, and even filed a lawsuit in a bid to stop HBO from airing it, while the singer vehemently denied claims of sexual abuse when he was alive. He was also acquitted of child molestation following a trial in 2005.