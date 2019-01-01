Pregnant Jessica Simpson discharged from hospital after bronchitis treatment

Heavily pregnant Jessica Simpson has returned home after spending a week in hospital as she continues to battle bronchitis.

The singer-turned-fashion mogul, who is currently expecting her third child, a daughter she plans to name Birdie, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal her latest health woe, revealing she is finally on the road to recovery after a rough few weeks.

"After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I'm finally home!" she captioned a snap of herself wearing a face mask and an animal print hoodie over her hospital gown. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day."

Jessica went on to assure fans her unborn daughter is fine as her famous mother struggles through the lung infection in her third trimester.

"Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!" she continued. "I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH."

Becoming a mother for the third time appears to have taken its toll on the star.

In January (19), Jessica, 38, shared a photo of her severely swollen feet, and asked fans for tips on how to relieve pregnancy aches and pains.

"Any remedies?! Help!!!!" she cried at the time.

She has also been dealing with lower back pain sciatica, and insomnia, forcing the mum-to-be to take a walk in the rain last month (Feb19) in an attempt to tire herself out.

Birdie will be a little sister for Jessica's daughter Maxwell, six, and son Ace, five, with her husband Eric Johnson.

The couple wed in 2014.