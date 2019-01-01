Chris Martin rings in 42nd birthday with star-studded party

Chris Martin celebrated his 42nd birthday in rock star style on Saturday (02Mar19) by partying with famous pals including Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Coldplay frontman invited guests to join him at his Malibu, California home, where they were entertained by a mariachi band, according to TMZ.

Also in attendance was acting veteran Melanie Griffith, the mother of Chris' girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

After the bash, Gwyneth took to Instagram to share a snap with the birthday boy, writing, "Happy Birthday CAJM. This is a special one. We love you so much. #42".

Commenting on the post, their daughter, 12-year-old Apple, gushed, "Best parents on earth, I love u pops (sic)".

The former couple, which has remained close after its 2014 split, also shares son Moses, 12.

Gwyneth's shout out to her ex came a day after she marked the birthday of her new husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk, who turned 48 on Friday.

"It's your birthday, but it's really feels like you are the gift. Not just to me, and to (his kids) @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you," she began, alongside a picture of the pair.

"You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can't," she continued. "I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much."

The happy couple wed in September (18), and Gwyneth and Chris are so close as exes, the Brit even joined the actress and Brad on their honeymoon in the Maldives, where they were also vacationing with Apple and Moses.