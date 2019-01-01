Emma Bunton and longterm boyfriend Jade Jones file intent to wed

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton is finally set to wed longtime boyfriend Jade Jones, eight years after becoming engaged.

The Wannabe hitmaker dated fellow singer Jade for 12 years before accepting his marriage proposal in 2011, and now, it appears they are gearing up to make 2019 the year they become husband and wife.

Emma and Jade, 40, were recently spotted giving notice of their intent to marry at the Enfield Registry Office in London, where they listed city's Old Marylebone Town Hall as their planned wedding location, according to Britain's Sunday Mirror.

The couple, which has two sons together, has yet to reveal when its nuptials will take place, but the marriage notice is valid for 12 months, and must be filed at least 28 days before the ceremony is held.

Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the reports, but the news emerges just days after Emma admitted they would need to hire a wedding planner if they were ever going to get to the altar.

"We have talked about it (getting married)... but, honestly, it comes down to organising," the 43 year old told the MailOnline. "I need to just get someone to plan it. It's not that we don't want to, it's that we just haven't. It's more that we are just so secure in our relationship as well, and we haven't got round to it. It would be a lovely day, I'm sure, and the kids would love it. Of course I'd get them involved. Absolutely!

"I always think as well that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell never got married either, so they're our inspiration."

During the same interview, Emma revealed she was considering expanding her family to add a third child to their brood.

"It's another thing that we've talked about," she said. "I think it's something that Jade would love. He's so wonderful with the kids. I think if we were lucky enough to, (we would have another child)..."

However, falling pregnant right now wouldn't be ideal for Emma, as she is currently promoting her new solo material, and is gearing up to return to the stage with her Spice Girls bandmates Geri Horner, Mel B, and Mel C for a string of big shows this summer (19).

"It's on the table," she shared of possible baby plans. "But, I'm not sure. I'm getting fit for the tour... I've gotta concentrate on one thing at a time."

The musicians currently share 11-year-old Beau, and seven-year-old Tate.