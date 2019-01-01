Zayn Malik sparks frenzy with sweet tweet to Gigi Hadid after 'split'

Zayn Malik sparked a social media frenzy after he sent a sweet message to Gigi Hadid on Saturday (02Mar19), months after the pair reportedly split.

The I Don't Wanna Live Forever hitmaker confused his 28 million followers on Twitter when he declared his love to the Victoria's Secret model.

"@GiGiHadid love you,” Zayn, 26, wrote.

The pair began dating in November 2015, but called time on their relationship in March last year (18), announcing the split by posting statements on their social media profiles.

The singer and supermodel later rekindled their romance in June, but the couple are said to have broken up for the second time a few months later.

Rumours of second split surrounded the pair in November (18) when Zayn was not seen in the audience of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to cheer on Gigi, as he has done in previous years.

The model was also noticeably absent from the bash that the British singer hosted for his album Icarus Falls in December, while Zayn appeared to be a no-show at Taylor Swift‘s fancy dress New Year’s Eve party.

The couple has also not appeared on each other’s social media feeds, while Zayn is no longer following his former beau on Instagram.

Gigi and Zayn have always been largely private about their romance, especially the former One Direction singer, who prefers to keep his relationship out of the spotlight.

Zayn, who was engaged to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards before dating the supermodel, previously admitted that he's hesitant to "put a label" on his relationship with the 23-year-old.

"We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations," he told GQ magazine in June.