Travis Scott deletes Instagram after cheating rumours

Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account after denying reports he cheated on girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The Astroworld rapper – who shares one-year-old daughter Stormi with the reality star – erased his presence on the social media site after being plagued by rumours he had been unfaithful.

Earlier this week (ends03Mar19), Travis took to Twitter to announce he would be cancelling his gig in Buffalo, New York, due to illness, and told his fans their tickets would still be valid for the rescheduled date.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f**king sucks!” he posted. “Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon.”

Shortly after his tweet, TMZ reported that that the cancellation wasn't down to illness, but was in fact so that Travis could stay in Los Angeles to sort things out with Kylie, following a row in which she accused him of cheating on her.

It was reported that Travis had flown back to Los Angeles for a surprise visit to spend time with his girlfriend and their daughter, and after the fight, decided to stay home to work on their relationship.

In an unprecedented move, Travis then issued a statement through his representative in which he denied the cheating speculation.

"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," his representative said. "He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

And on Saturday (02Mar19), Scott resumed his Astroworld tour and made a triumphant return to the stage with a gig at Madison Square Garden.