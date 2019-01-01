Cheryl ‘still misses ex Liam’

Cheryl reportedly misses her ex Liam Payne, although she knows their split was the right decision.

The popstar pair welcomed son Bear in March 2017 after a whirlwind romance, which saw 35-year-old Cheryl get together with Liam, 25, after the breakdown of her second marriage to restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

After putting on a loved-up display at last year’s (18) BRIT Awards after months of speculation surrounding their romance, Cheryl and Liam decided to call it quits in July, and sources close to the star say she still misses the One Direction singer.

“Cheryl really loved Liam as the father of her child, and although she feels the split was the right thing, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t miss him,” the insider told Closer. “She really enjoys it when they are together with Bear, as they feel like a strong family unit – even if they are just friends.”

The insider adds that Cheryl is worried about Liam, who’s rumoured to be dating Naomi Campbell, finding love again as it would mean him splitting his time with her and Bear.

However, Cheryl has reportedly told her ex that he is welcome any time he likes to stay at her Surrey, England home.

“Cheryl has a lot of lovely memories with Bear and Liam when they lived together, and Surrey has become somewhere special for her,” they said. “Liam’s schedule is manic, so when he does make time to see Bear, she’s told him he’s always welcome to spend the night or stay a few days.”