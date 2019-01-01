Ariana Grande 'still healing' ahead of world tour

Ariana Grande is "still healing" after a troubling year as she prepares to embark on her Sweetener World Tour.

The pop star opened up about her feelings in a lengthy post on Instagram, and thanked her loyal fans for their unwavering support after her split from Pete Davidson, and the death of her ex Mac Miller.

"About to embark on my third tour and am for sure deep as f**k in my feelings... but i just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships i’ve made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y’all)," she wrote alongside a black-and-white selfie.

Seemingly acknowledging the difficult few years she has experienced, including the terrorist attack at her gig in Manchester in May 2017, Ariana told her fans she would probably cry onstage during the tour.

"maaaaaaaan... i cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years. i don’t even really know where i’m going with this post but i’m just grateful to be here still. and excited to see you. i’m prolly gonna cry a lot (sic)."

And as recently as a few months ago, the Thank U, Next hitmaker had to be convinced to go back on the road, as she was adamant she wasn't ready.

"i told my team i wasn't even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around," Ariana explained.

"i'm still healing but i feel a lot lighter as of late and i think this is really going to be such a beautiful time. thank god we are doing this. i can't imagine what else i'd do and i want you to know how thankful i am," the 25-year-old added.

The Sweetener World Tour kicks off on 18 March (19) in New York.