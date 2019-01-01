Katy and Orlando ‘planning nude honeymoon’

Newly engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly planning to honeymoon on a private island where they can freely sunbathe in the nude.

The California Gurls hitmaker announced the pair's engagement on Instagram on Valentine’s Day alongside a snap of her with Orlando, with the singer showing off a four-carat pink oval shaped diamond, surrounded by eight white diamonds to assemble a flower 'in bloom', worth more than $5 million (£3.8 million).

And as well as planning a wedding which will “reflect their fun and unique personalities”, Orlando – who has been snapped paddleboarding in the buff - is also said to be keen to find the perfect secluded honeymoon location where he can indulge his penchant for sunbathing nude.

“They’ve been dreaming about hiring a truly secluded place, where they can go naked the whole time,” a source told Britain’s Heat magazine. “Orlando wants them to be at one with nature and embrace their free-spirited sides.

“Katy is a little concerned about prying eyes, so she wants to ensure the location is secluded, but she’s up for it.”

The couple, who have been dating on and off since January 2016, are reportedly looking at a number of OTT locations, including the Magic Castle, a private club for magicians, the Getty Villa in Los Angeles, and even Disneyland.

“They want it to be larger than life, just like they are,” the insider continued. “There will be performers, including Orlando’s magician friend David Blaine. Katy wants viral sensation The Backpack Kid, AKA Russell Horning, to perform the floss dance at the reception, along with stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The Firework singer may also call on her musical friends, including Grammy Award-winning pal Kacey Musgraves, to keep their guests entertained.

Celebrities set to attend include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Johnny Depp and Jennifer Aniston, as well as the couple’s exes Miranda Kerr and John Mayer, who they remain on good terms with.