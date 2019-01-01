Geri Horner: ‘Life’s stressful - I just want to enjoy myself!’

Geri Horner has opened up about her hectic schedule ahead of the Spice Girls’ upcoming reunion tour.

The singer revealed that tour rehearsals and filming for the second series of BBC One’s All Together Now mean that she is left with little time to herself.

Despite having lots to organise, the It’s Raining Men singer insisted that she tries to remain upbeat and find the positives in every situation.

“There’s enough tension and life’s stressful enough,” she reflected in an interview with Britain's new! magazine. “I want to enjoy myself.”

Joking that her gruelling work life has turned her into “Tough Spice”, Geri admitted that she finds it best to remain authentic and tell the truth at all times when she’s acting as a judge on the British singing show.

All Together Now premiered in early 2018, with Geri working alongside comedian Rob Beckett as a presenter on the TV talent series.

“Sometimes you’re sitting there and everyone else is getting up, but I’m not feeling it,” she said. “I care about telling you the truth more than whether you love me back because I care about you.”

The 46-year-old went on to discuss balancing work commitments with family life, explaining that she’ll only devote her time to things that are “worth it”.

“I’m a mum and I love being at home with my children (Bluebell, 12, and Montague, 2),” she confessed. “If I’m going to give myself to something I want it to be worth it.”