Miley Cyrus kissed a girl in middle school - and liked it

Miley Cyrus shared her first kiss with a girl.

The newlywed pop star opened up about her innocent smooch during a new podcast chat with TV personality RuPaul, revealing she locked lips with a school pal in Tennessee.

"When I was kind of growing up, being from the South... my first kiss was with a girl in middle school," Cyrus said. "And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that... so I had that relationship."

Miley, who has signed on as a judge for the podcast host's hit TV show RuPaul's Drag Race, admits she didn't think anything of locking lips with another girl - and still doesn't, insisting she has always been all for gay rights, even when she was a star on the conservative, family values Disney channel.

"I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends," she said. "No one really would say that, so that was always really important to me."

During her first appearance on Drag Race, Cyrus dressed as a crew member to go undercover and spy on the contestants, and she admits she jumped at the chance to be a judge on one of her favourite TV shows.

"Besides sexuality, it’s about what your show represents; being your f**king self," the Wrecking Ball singer said. “That’s what it is. It doesn’t have to attach to who you love, it’s about you loving yourself more than who you love outside yourself."