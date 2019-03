Katy Perry has asked her fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie to sing at her wedding.

The pop star became engaged to actor boyfriend Orlando Bloom last month (Feb19), and during an appearance on Friday's (01Mar19) episode of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, the Firework hitmaker publicly requested the soul star consider being her wedding singer.

When quizzed on whether Bloom had asked permission for Katy's hand in marriage, Lionel said he hadn't, prompting Katy to snap back, "You can repay that by singing at our wedding. For free!"

The Hello singer quickly jumped at the opportunity, stating, "By the way, I don't mind that... That'll be a lot of fun. I am so into our little marriage here (as Idol judges), that I've gotta tell you I feel like we're just part of the family."

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest, who co-hosts LIVE with Kelly and Ryan and fronts Idol, revealed Katy wowed him and her fellow judges with her engagement ring on set hours after Orlando proposed on Valentine's Day (14Feb19).

"It was funny, I noticed as she was talking to the contestants, she was really giving them a lot of direction with her hand," Seacrest joked. "But as she should. (It's a) beautiful ring, Orlando."

And fellow judge Luke Bryan quipped Katy is getting a work-out with her new bling: "This bicep is growing because (of it)," he said.

Perry loves her new ring, adding, "I have been using all five of my fingers... I'm very grateful."