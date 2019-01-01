Kacey Musgraves gives Gnarls Barkley hit a bluegrass spin with CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green gave Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves a thrill in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday night (28Feb19) by joining her onstage for a bluegrass rendition of his Gnarls Barkley hit Crazy.

The country sensation was performing as part of a four-night stand at the Ryman Auditorium when CeeLo stepped up onstage.

The odd couple gave the 2006 hit a new spin, while showing off their country dancing skills.

Musgraves is making the most of her sold-out run at the fabled venue - on Wednesday night she shared the stage with Paramore's Hayley Williams.

Meanwhile, the Follow Your Arrow hitmaker impressed tragic singer Selena Quintanilla’s sister with her tribute to the late Tejano star at a show in Texas on Monday night.

The country singer performed Selena's hit Como La Flor during her Houston Astrodome concert, marking the 24th anniversary of Selena's Rodeo Houston show at the same venue. That gig went down in history as it was the last place Selena performed before she was shot dead by the leader of her official fan club.

Musgraves even mimicked Quintanilla's mannerisms onstage, wowing fans and the late star's sister, Suzette.

"Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back," she wrote on Instagram under video of the performance, prompting Kacey to respond: "The utmost respect to you, your sister, and the music y’all created.

"I first learned Como La Flor to sing in my 5th grade talent show... and it was a dream to be able to pay homage tonight to one of the greatest innovators and queens of all time... Especially the day before the anniversary. In my home state."