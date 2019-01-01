Will.i.am and Samuel L. Jackson plan to make music together

Will.i.am and Samuel L. Jackson are planning on recording music together.

The U.S. stars both appear in the episode of The Jonathan Ross Show which is due to air in the U.K. on Saturday (02Mar19), and during the chat, host Jonathan asked Will if he wanted Samuel to join him on a record.

"Hell yes!" the Scream & Shout hitmaker replied, while the Pulp Fiction actor added, "Of course. I'll be back (in America) next week for six weeks so we could get in the studio somewhere."

Samuel has dabbled in music before as he teamed up with British singer Paloma Faith to record a monologue for Evolution, the opening track from her 2017 album The Architect.

Will was gushing in his admiration for the 70-year-old star and explained that he's always loved the characters he portrays in his movies.

"In my head, I know Samuel because I'm a fan of Sam, so when I see him in all the films, I relate, I'm like, 'Yo, I know him,'" he continued. "In my head, I know him. When I walked in today, I wanted to be like, 'Yo,' but I'm like, 'I really don't know him.' In my head, I'm your best friend because I see you and you're always my favourite character in every film."

Samuel was on the show with Brie Larson to promote their new movie Captain Marvel, the latest instalment in the series of superhero films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That feature will be followed by another Avengers movie, Endgame, which the Hollywood icon denied he will appear in, despite playing the superhero team's mentor figure, top S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury, in Marvel movies for more than a decade.

"No (I'm not in it). No, why would I be? I don't have any superpowers," he added. "I can't fight battles. No, I'm not in it."