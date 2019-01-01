Ryan Adams cancels U.K. tour following sexual misconduct claims

Ryan Adams has cancelled his planned U.K.and Ireland tour after being accused of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by a string of women.

Last month (Feb19), the New York Times published a story alleging Adams had exchanged sexually explicit messages with a teenage girl and claims from several women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore, that he used his status to pursue vulnerable female artists for sex.

The indie musician was due to begin his tour in Dublin on 30 March, but it was officially cancelled on Friday (01Mar19).

A tweet from Ticketmaster Ireland reads: "The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled. Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday."

Similar messages were also posted on the accounts for tour venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Dublin's Olympia theatre and the O2 Academies in Newcastle and Birmingham.

Furious fans had been contacting promoters and venue bosses demanding refunds after the allegations surfaced, but ticketing website bosses refused their requests while the tour was still slated to go ahead.

"Ticketmaster only offers exchanges or refunds for tickets where the event is cancelled - this is set by the venue and event organisers as it is on their behalf that we sell tickets," a response to fans from Ticketmaster read. "I'm sorry we're unable to help further with this."

Unconfirmed reports also claim the 44-year-old was due to receive top billing at the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in Liverpool later this month, but he was dropped before the line-up was announced on Tuesday.

After the New York Times expose was published, Adams apologised "deeply and unreservedly" to anyone he had hurt but also called some of the details in the story "upsettingly inaccurate".

Officers from America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating whether the singer-songwriter knew a teenager he allegedly swapped 3,000 messages with and had phone sex sessions with was underage. He denies the accusation.