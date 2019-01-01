NEWS Ariana Grande claims third week at the top of the Official Albums Chart Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next keeps its seat at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for a third week, holding off competition from The Greatest Showman.



Thank U, Next finishes 5,000 combined sales ahead of the cast recording, which takes second place after Hugh Jackman’s show-stopping performance of The Greatest Show at last week’s BRITs.



Meanwhile, Peckham-born rapper Giggs takes this week’s highest new entry with Big Bad at Number 6 – his third consecutive Top 10 album – and Sleaford Mods land their first ever Top 10 album with Eton Alive at Number 9. The Nottingham band’s 11th studio album claims the top spot on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



The BRITs effect is in full force on this week’s chart: The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships returns to the Top 10 at 10, climbing 13 places; Pink’s Greatest Hits…So Far! flies up 37 places to 18; British Female Solo Artist winner Jorja Smith returns to the Top 40 with Lost & Found at 27; Jess Glynne’s I Cry When I Laugh jumps 12 places to 38 after she performed hit single Thursday at the ceremony.



Prog-metal band Dream Theater land their fourth Top 20 album with Distance Over Time, which debuts at Number 12, while US rapper Offset picks up his first with Father Of 4 at Number 19.



The final brand-new entry on this week’s Top 40 comes from US rapper/singer Gunna with his first full studio album Drip Or Drown 2, impacting at Number 24.