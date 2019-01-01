Bebe Rexha is 'scared to go home' after fallout with father

Bebe Rexha is "scared to go home" as she continues to make amends with her father after upsetting him with her sexy Last Hurrah music video.

Earlier this week (beg26Feb19), the In The Name Of Love singer posted a screenshot of a text message she received from her dad Flamur in which he blasted her for embarrassing him by posting "stupid pornography" which made him "sick".

She later removed the Instagram Stories post and defended her dad, expressing her regret for sharing the text exchange in the first place, and jetted home to New York to smooth things over.

The 29-year-old appeared on Morning Mash Up on radio station SiriusXM Hits 1 on Thursday and explained that he hasn't spoken to her for two weeks, since she posted a teaser image from the Last Hurrah video in which she is laid on a bed in risque clothes in front of an illuminated cross.

"I posted a pic of me in Mexico, and he was also upset because I posted a picture on Instagram of me laying on my bed... suggestive, there was a cross above me," she explained. "I was inspired by Madonna's Like A Prayer (video), it is just art. I think that my dad looks at me like his daughter and I understand. It is like, 'Dad. Please do not hate me. It's art.'"

After her dad voiced his disapproval over the snap, Bebe made some changes to the music video out of respect, although it still features a controversial mix of provocative, racy shots and religious imagery.

"I even changed my video up for Last Hurrah, like I changed it up to be a little more respectful for him and my mom. And it's still like, obviously, edgier and it's art, but like, my dad loves me, I love him. I'm just like, scared to go home today. I'm so scared!"

The popstar also admitted that she even began looking into buying her family a house in New Jersey to try and make amends, but admitted that sort of gesture "does not work on my parents... They don't get phased by any of that."