Travis Scott denies Kylie Jenner cheating rumours after last-minute concert cancellation

Travis Scott has hit back at rumours he cheated on long-term girlfriend Kylie Jenner in a strongly-worded statement via his representative.

On Thursday (28Feb19), Travis took to Twitter to tell fans that his scheduled concert that evening in Buffalo, New York, wouldn't be going ahead because he was ill.

"Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f**king sucks!" he tweeted. "Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon."

Shortly after his tweet, TMZ dropped a story in which they claimed that the concert cancellation wasn't down to illness, but was in fact so that Travis could stay in Los Angeles to sort things out with Kylie, following a row in which she accused him of cheating on her.

"On Wednesday he flew back from the East Coast to surprise Kylie and (daughter) Stormi," the website reported. "They were at her home in the evening, when she claimed to discover 'evidence' he cheated on her. A major argument erupted and continued into Thursday."

Following TMZ's report, Travis issued a statement through his representative in which he denied the cheating speculation.

"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," his representative said. "He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

Travis has been dating Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie since April 2017, with the pair welcoming daughter Stormi in February 2018.

The cheating rumours come after a difficult few weeks for Kylie. Her best friend Jordyn Woods moved out of Kylie's house amid accusations that she hooked up with Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party last month. Jordyn is set to address the scandal in an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk on Friday.