Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner star in Jonas Brothers' comeback video

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have proved they're the perfect popstar partners by starring in the video for the Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker.

The video begins with Sophie, Joe Jonas' fiancee, and Danielle Jonas, the wife of eldest sibling Kevin, watching the trio as they start singing their new tune. Quantico actress Priyanka, who married Nick Jonas last year (18), then makes a dramatic entrance in a full ballgown, removing her sunglasses as she cosies up to her spouse at the microphone.

As the group's mansion party progresses, they indulge in a tea party, raucous dancing and even take a bath in separate bubble-filled tubs outside as they drink cocktails and suck lollipops.

Things then take a sexy turn as each of the couples head in separate directions, with Priyanka and Nick enjoying a passionate kiss in a flowered archway, Sophie watching and smoking a cigarette as Joe hangs from the ceiling by red tape, and Danielle flashing a coy glance to the camera as she heads into a bedroom with Kevin.

Priyanka is also seen shedding her clothes as she walks down a hallway, before arriving in front of Nick, standing in front of a bed, who gives her scantily-clad form an appreciative once over.

The video concludes with the party guests standing in their respective couples, as a painter attempts to capture their likeness in a portrait.

Priyanka had earlier expressed her excitement about the Jonas Brothers' musical comeback, sharing the cover art for single Sucker and writing: "And yes they’re back…and may I say… hotter than ever. So proud of the family #Sucker#JonasBrothers #MidnightET." Sophie also showed her support for the brothers by retweeting Nick's post announcing the single release.