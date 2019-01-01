Stevie Nicks talks to Prince before shows

The ghost of Prince helps Stevie Nicks battle nerves before big gigs.

The two stars were "strange friends" while the music icon was alive and she still talks to him backstage when she needs someone to lean on.

"He is with me," she tells Rolling Stone magazine. "When I’m nervous, I’ll talk to Prince.

"In my solo act, when I do (song) Moonlight, I wear this white wolfy coat and I put this coat on and I try to transform into a dire wolf from Game of Thrones. And before I go on, I always say, 'Walk with me, Prince'."

Meanwhile, Stevie will always regret not performing her song Stand Back with the Purple Rain singer.

The track was inspired by his Little Red Corvette hit, and Nicks admits she just thought they'd eventually get it together onstage when they were in the same city - and then Prince died suddenly in 2016.

"The saddest thing of all is Prince and I never played that song onstage together, and that just breaks my heart," she says."I guess we all think we’re immortal. I always thought we had plenty of time. I should have told Prince 10 years ago or 15 years ago, 'Hey, Prince, we should do this song onstage together, some night, some city, call me'."

But Prince was aware Stevie's song was inspired by his 1983 tune: "I called him and said, 'Can you come to the studio and listen to this song? I’ve sung over your song and written another song and you may hate it and if you do, I won’t do it'," she recalls.

"He came over... and he loved it. He played piano and guitar on it. Then he was gone... We always had that crazy respect for each other. I feel that connection is still there, maybe more now than before he died."