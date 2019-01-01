NEWS Ed Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn at Christmas Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran and fiancee Cherry Seaborn reportedly wed in a top-secret ceremony just before Christmas.



The pair, who got engaged back in December 2017, have previously faced rumours that they have tied the knot in secret. But now reporters at Britain's The Sun newspaper have claimed they actually became husband and wife before celebrating the festive season in December (18).



According to the newspaper, the nuptials took place on Ed's country estate in Suffolk, England, with a limited guest list which didn't include his famous friends, such as singer Taylor Swift.



"Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet - just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest," a source close to the singer told the publication. "There were only 40 people - so no Taylor, record company executives or any royals or pop star pals. He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them - just a tiny winter wedding.



"It's amazing that he's the biggest pop star in the world but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed. Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions."



Now they've dealt with the official part of getting married, the newlyweds are said to be planning to celebrate their union with a huge party in the summer - to which all of Ed's famous pals will be invited.



"Ed and Cherry are planning a festival-style party for a wider list to happen at the end of the summer," the source added. "That will be all singing and dancing, and they'll be able to invite Taylor and their record company colleagues and royal friends."



It was first claimed that Ed and Cherry had married in February (18), after he was spotted wearing what looked like a silver wedding band on his ring finger.



During an interview on the red carpet at the 2018 Brit Awards in London, Ed was asked about the marriage rumours and replied, "It's an engagement ring."



He then sparked speculation that he'd walked down the aisle in secret during an interview with U.S. news show Access Hollywood last August, when he explained to reporter Scott Evans that it wasn't hard to keep the nuptials a secret, because he likes to keep his private life private.