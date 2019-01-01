Taylor Kinney apologises for accidentally 'liking' shady comment about ex Lady Gaga

Taylor Kinney has apologised after accidentally "liking" an Instagram comment which shaded his ex-fiancee Lady Gaga.

The Chicago Fire star took to the social media site on Saturday (23Feb19) to share a picture of himself with former hockey player Bryan Bickell, writing in the caption: "Stoked to be out with my guy @bbickell and his wife @abickell for the weekend. 29. Good times in Chicago @bickellfoundation cheers @chicagocutsteakhouse."

Shortly after his post, someone wrote: "Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird."

The 37-year-old actor hit "like" on the comment, leading to a retaliation from fans, one of whom wrote: "Imagine being bitter and liking shady comments after someone’s success". Another added: "I had so much love and respect for you until you liked this s**t. Way to trash someone you were once going to marry."

Taylor returned to the photo on Wednesday to insist he hadn't intended to like the shady remark.

"Sorry for the 'like'," he wrote. "It was an accident. I’m only proud and happy for Stef."

Taylor proposed to Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, on Valentine's Day in 2015, but the pair split the following year - shortly after the singer landed her role in Oscar-winning movie A Star is Born.

Following their split, Gaga released a statement in which she said: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break."

She went on to date her agent Christian Carino, and the pair also got engaged, but split before the 2019 Grammy Awards earlier this month. Taylor is believed to currently be single.