Louis Tomlinson's new heartbreak track is all about his late mum

Louis Tomlinson is hoping for a pop chart return with a song about his late mum.

The former One Direction star has announced his new single, Two Of Us, will be released on 7 March (19).

The track is all about his mother Johannah Deakin, who died in December, 2016 following a battle with leukaemia.

"I just feel like musically, I almost needed to get this song off my chest," the singer says of his new tune. "People say writing is a part of therapy and in a way, I feel like I'd been avoiding writing this song because I knew I only had one chance to get it right.

"I don't mean to be too soppy about it, but if Two of Us can help just one other person who's going through the tough time that I went through, then that would make me really happy."

Two Of Us will be Louis' first release under his new deal with Arista in the U.S. He signed to mentor Simon Cowell's label Syco in the U.K. in 2017.

The lyrics of the song sum up what he went through as he dealt with the grief following his mother's death, singing, "You'll never know how much I miss you/The day that they took you/I wish it was me instead."

According to MailOnline, Tomlinson shot the music video for the track at the Hunslet Club in Leeds, England over the weekend (23Feb19).

He's hoping the new track will jump start his solo career three years after One Direction went on hiatus, and admits he has plenty of material to release: "I've been working really hard in the studio and can't wait to show you what I've been writing," he adds.