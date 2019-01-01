Miranda Lambert wants paparazzi to back off

Country star Miranda Lambert is calling for the media to give her and her new husband some privacy as they navigate life as newlyweds.

The Vice hitmaker stunned fans in a post-Valentine's Day social media update, revealing she had quietly tied the knot with New York Police Department officer Brendan McLoughlin.

They returned to the Big Apple this week (begs25Feb19) after spending the weekend at Miranda's Nashville, Tennessee estate, but the singer made it clear she didn't want to speak to reporters as they were spotted leaving a New York City airport.

In video footage obtained by U.S. news show Inside Edition, the 35 year old can be seen trying to keep a low profile as she and Brendan exit the terminal, where they are hounded by the press, seeking a comment about their secret union.

"Please - can you leave me alone please?" Miranda begged, before asking, "If I say something, will you leave, please?"

She then offered up a few brash words about wanting to maintain her privacy: "The world should mind its own f**king business," she said.

Brendan remained silent as the couple walked away.

The public interest in Miranda's new romance isn't that surprising, considering the whirlwind nature of their romance.

She is said to have met the cop in November (18), while she was performing a set for U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America with her group, Pistol Annies. The outdoor gig took place in Manhattan's Times Square, where Brendan frequently works as a police patrolman.

As Miranda announced the news online earlier this month (Feb19), she made no mention of when the nuptials took place, but they are thought to have wed in January (19).

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news," she told fans. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for .... me."

The news led to reporters seeking to interview Brendan while on the job in Times Square, prompting officials to temporarily reassign him to another position to avoid the media distractions.

The wedding is the country star's second - she was previously wed to Blake Shelton, but they divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.