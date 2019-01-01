Ryan Adams fans demand ticket refunds amid abuse allegations

Ryan Adams fans are demanding their money back ahead of the singer's upcoming U.K. tour, amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations.

The singer-songwriter has been accused of emotional and psychological abuse by seven women, including ex-wife, This Is Us actress Mandy Moore, who spoke publicly about their relationship in a damning New York Times article in February (19).

Adams later labelled Moore's claims as "upsettingly inaccurate".

While the New York, New York star's upcoming 17th studio album, Big Colors, is "on hold," the singer is also said to be facing an investigation by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) after reportedly exchanging explicit messages with a minor.

Three music companies have already severed ties with the indie rock star, with Adams releasing a statement on social media admitting that he is "not a perfect man" and has"made many mistakes."

Despite the producer "unequivocally" denying all claims against him, tickets for a planned U.K. tour remain on sale, with fans of the 44-year-old musician taking to Twitter to demand refunds.

"Due to these Ryan Adams allegations, what’s the best course of action to get a refund?," one fan asked Ticketmaster, while another tweeted the Royal Albert Hall, London, directly, asking "Considering the news about Ryan Adams, are you able to refund tickets for his shows in April?"

In cases where allegations have been made against an artist, fans are not legally entitled to their money back.

Ticket holders would only be entitled to a refund if the organiser cancels, moves or reschedules the event.