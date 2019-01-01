Offset rattled by online comments

Offset has confessed that online comments heightened his insecurities following a period of separation from wife Cardi B last year (18).

The couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture, seven months, in July, have since reconciled, with the rapper publicly apologising to the Bodak Yellow star on stage and via social media.

The Migos star, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who released his debut solo album Father of 4 on Friday (22Feb19), opened up about being portrayed as the “bad guy” on internet sites following the temporary split.

“I’m 27, I’m a young guy, we done stepped into some things we didn’t really know too much about,” he admitted in an interview with GQ. “We love each other and everything, but it’s like, we was going through a separation.

"When certain blogs would lie or say something that wasn’t true, I would still become the bad guy somehow."

The interest in his personal life inspired the song North Star, in which he raps about the blogs being “after” him.

Reflecting on his mistakes, the rapper expressed his wish for fans to "move past that s**t,” suggesting that the speculation created “insecurities” in his home.

“Keep that to yourself," he said. "I can’t go in your living room and tell you how your step daddy is f**ed up because he did this or that. I would never do that."

He went on to highlight the responsibility that he feels towards his family to keep things together through the difficult times.

"I gotta be strong through stuff, because I’m the man, I got to hold my family up, even if they slip up or trip because of me,” Offset insisted."