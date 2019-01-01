John Legend desperate to be an 'EGOTSMA'

John Legend is desperate to be named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, after realising that the status is one both his The Voice fellow judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have - but he doesn't.

The talented singer already holds EGOT status - after winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. But there's one title he has so far missed out on, and he's keen to make it a full haul.

During his debut as a judge on The Voice on Monday night (25Feb19), John laughed: "I realised I'm the only man up here that hasn't won Sexiest Man Alive. I feel like if I'm on The Voice, that mean I'm gonna get it."

Country singer Blake earned the honour in 2017, while Maroon 5 frontman Adam was named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine back in 2013.

Following John's remark, Adam replied: "That's the EGOTSMA. Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony, Sexiest Man Alive. E.G.O.T.S.M.A."

John is no stranger to The Voice, having acted as an advisor for Adam in season 12, but this series is the first time he's taken on a judging role. His first few weeks on the show haven't been easy though, with the All of Me singer continually blocked by both Blake and Kelly Clarkson from being chosen as a coach by some of the hopefuls on the programme.

"I'm the most blocked coach in Voice history," John moaned, to which Adam quipped, "Hey man, when you got an EGOT, we're gonna gun for you man."

And Kelly, who was live tweeting the season premiere, added that John's EGOT status made her nervous, writing: "@JohnLegend, I’m sorry. But take the block as a compliment! I’m threatened by the #EGOT reality."

John replied "Sure, sure", with a rolling eyes emoji.

The singer is one of just fifteen famous faces who have achieved the prestigious EGOT status. John completed his haul after the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last September, when he took home the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live, in which he starred as well, and acted as executive producer.