R. Kelly facing possible child support charges

Lawyers for R. Kelly's ex-wife are gunning to have the embattled singer criminally charged for failing to pay child support.

One day after the R&B veteran was indicted on 10 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Friday (22Feb19), it emerged that a Chicago, Illinois judge had found him in contempt of court for failing to keep up with payments for his three children with Drea Kelly.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, the musician hadn't sent Drea any funds for over a year, so the judge ordered him to pay more than $190,000 (£143,000) by 6 March (19) - or face jail time.

However, city prosecutors are now reportedly looking into the child support case to determine if the 52 year old should face further criminal proceedings. He could be charged with failure to support, and as the amount owed is over $20,000 (£15,000), it would be classified as a felony.

Members of Drea's management team have confirmed that the State's Attorney is investigating the matter, claiming charges are expected imminently.

"We are aware that they are bringing criminal charges for non-payment of child support and we support any and all efforts that will make sure that his children are taken care of," they state to TMZ.

If the news is true, Kelly will face immediate arrest and another stint behind bars.

He spent the weekend behind bars after surrendering to police in his sex abuse case late on Friday, and only walked free from jail on Monday evening, after gathering the funds to post $100,000 (£76,200) for his bail.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to those charges, and is due back in court on 22 March (19).